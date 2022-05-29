Athens 2004 gold medallist Michael Johnson has been appointed as the Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Para shooting sport programme lead.

Johnson is set to play a key role in developing the Para shooting sport strategy by engaging with stakeholders, including the possibility of integrating the sport into the New Zealand Shooting Federation.

"Shooting Para sport is fantastic, and I can’t wait to give more people a chance to give it a go," an excited Johnson said.

"My goal is to grow and develop Shooting Para sport, so we see more people participating both at club level and at international competitions and Paralympic Games."

PNZ chief executive Fiona Allan is looking forward to working with Johnson.

"We are thrilled to be able to continue to utilise the expertise, skills, passion, and enthusiasm Michael has for Shooting Para sport and specifically with Para athletes and coaches and we look forward to working with Michael in this new role," Allan said.



"This is one of a number of great developments at PNZ which will result in more disabled people involved in Para sport and supported along the pathway, transforming lives through Para sport."

Dale MacDonald is set to take over as PNZ Para sport pathway manager ©James Jubb/ Paralympics New Zealand

As part of PNZ’s Strategic Plan 2032 which was launched last year, four other appointments were made to help lead and grow Para sport in the country.

Marianne Loh has been appointed as PNZ Para sport community manager.

The experienced professional led the implementation of Waikato Badminton’s renewed strategic plan and led the development of Australia’s Para badminton programme.

Dale MacDonald is set to take over as PNZ Para sport pathway manager.

She was the PNZ programme and Para cycling development coordinator before and was also a professional cyclist in the past.

Jenni Keeley is the new PNZ education lead.

With over 20 years of teaching experience, she is currently leading the I’mPOSSIBLE Education and Para sport champions programmes within 20 primary schools across New Zealand.

Finally, former marketing and brand manager at Netball New Zealand Rachel Barr has been appointed as the PNZ marketing manager on a part-time basis.