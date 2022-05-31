Rangooni appointed as Paralympics New Zealand chair for another four years

Jana Rangooni has been reappointed as the chair of Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) Board for another four-year term, while Mark Elliott joins her as a Board member too.

Rangooni joined the PNZ Board in October 2015 and became chair in May 2021.

In that period she has overseen the introduction of the new PNZ strategic plan spanning from 2021 to 2032.

She is currently the chief executive of the Radio Broadcasters Association and has over 30 years of experience in broadcasting and media in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, across all organisational areas including broadcasting, news, marketing and senior management.

At the London 2012 Paralympic Games, Rangooni worked with PNZ to help find ways to improve broadcast coverage of the Games in her home nation and continues to develop its relationship with Television New Zealand.

Mark Elliott, formerly of Cycling New Zealand, has joined the PNZ Board ©Getty Images

Elliott is the national organisational planning lead at Springboard Trust working in strategic leadership related to education.

He has worked in high performance at Cycling NZ, Triathlon NZ and Snowsports NZ for over 20 years and has supported New Zealand at the Olympic Games.

Elliott has also plied his trade as a sports physiotherapist too and has coached athletes to Olympic and World Championship medals.

He now coaches young athletes in football, athletics and triathlon.

Duane Kale, Catriona McBean, André Lubbe, Mary Fisher, Aaron Mills and Sian Ruth are also on the PNZ Board.

The new PNZ Board had its first meeting on Thursday (May 26).