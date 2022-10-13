Fraser-Pryce and Rojas in line for second World Athlete of the Year award, Kipchoge and Duplantis nominated among men

Nine years after being voted Women's World Athlete of the Year, 35-year-old Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is in line for a possible repeat of the honour, while world champion pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Kenyan marathon star Eliud Kipchoge have made the cut among men.

Fraser-Pryce, whose 2013 accolade came in a year when she had added world 100 and 200 metres titles to the successive Olympic 100m titles she had won in 2008 and 2012, has this year won world 100m gold and 200m silver.

She set a 2022 season’s best of 10.67sec in winning her fifth world 100m title and subsequently ran 10.62 in Monaco, just 0.02sec off her 2021 personal best.

Also in line to win a second title is Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas, who bettered her own world triple jump record of 15.67m - set in winning the previous summer's Olympic title in Tokyo - when she won the world indoor title with 15.74m.

Rojas later made a successful defence of her world title with a best of 15.47m and added the Diamond League title.

Earlier in the year she also set a national record of 6.81m in the long jump.

Only three women athletes, all of whom are now retired, have won this award more than once - Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva has earned it on three occasions and sprinter Marion Jones and 400m runner Sanya Richards-Ross, both of the United States, have won it twice.

Also nominated after a breakthrough year is Fraser-Pryce’s compatriot Shericka Jackson, who earned her first global gold in winning the world 200m title in 21.45sec, putting her second on the all-time list behind the late world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States.

Jackson added victory over the longer sprint in the Wanda Diamond League final.

In a particularly strong year for women's athletics, Sydney McLaughlin of the United States established her strong case for the accolade after lowering her own world 400m hurdles record to 51.41 at the US Championships and then shattering the mark again as she won the world title in 50.68.

She was also part of the victorious United States 4x400m women's relay team.

Ukraine's 21-year-old high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her first global gold at the World Indoor Championships having taken three days to travel to Belgrade after fleeing her home city of Dnipropetrovsk under Russian bombardment.

She followed up with a second world outdoor silver and European gold in Munich before jumping a 2022-leading 2.05m to equal the Ukrainian outdoor record.

Kenya's 1500m runner Faith Kipyegon also had an extraordinary season, retaining her world title and earning the Diamond League title as well as running the fastest time in 2022, a Kenyan record of 3:50.37 that was just three tenths of a second off the world record.

Who is your Female Athlete of the Year?#AthleticsAwards pic.twitter.com/kxDVDCADcq — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) October 12, 2022

Like Rojas, double Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of The Bahamas won world indoor and outdoor titles in 2022, and also earned gold at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Championships.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria set a 100m hurdles world record of 12.12sec en route to winning the world title in Eugene, and added Diamond League, Commonwealth and African titles.

Chase Ealey of the United States won world indoor shot put silver and followed up with world outdoor gold on the home ground of Eugene, as well as throwing a 2022 best mark of 20.51m and winning the Diamond League title.



Kimberly Garcia was a historic double winner for Peru at the World Athletics Championships as she secured her country's first medal in the competition after excelling in the 20km race walk and then added the 35km race walk title.

Among men, the unstoppable Duplantis made the cut after improving his own world record to 6.19m and 6.20m indoors, and then 6.21m outdoors.

Meanwhile, Kipchoge improved his world marathon record to 2:01:09 and won the Berlin and Tokyo marathons.

Javelin star Anderson Peters of Grenada made the shortlist after winning the world title and following it up with a silver at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

World triple jump champion Pedro Pichardo of Portugal, world 200m gold medallist sprinter and Diamond League winner Noah Lyles of the United States, world 5,000m champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway, American Grant Holloway, who holds the world 110m hurdles title, world 3,000m steeplechase winner Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco, Brazilian Alison dos Santos, who is the world 400m hurdles gold medallist and Slovenian discus star Kristjan Ceh, another world champion, are the others who have been nominated.

A three-way voting process will determine the finalists.

The World Athletics Council and the World Athletics Family will cast their votes by email, while fans can vote online via the World Athletics social media platforms.

Individual graphics for each nominee will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube this week; a 'like' on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or a retweet on Twitter will count as one vote.

The World Athletics Council's vote will count for 50 per cent of the result, while the World Athletics Family’s votes and the public votes will each count for 25 per cent of the final result.

Voting for the World Athletes of the Year closes at midnight on Monday 31 October.

At the conclusion of the voting process, five women and five men finalists will be announced by World Athletics.

The winners will be revealed on World Athletics' social media platforms in early December.