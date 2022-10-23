Next FIS Congress to be held online following latest Council meeting

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) is to hold its International Ski Congress next year online, as confirmed at its latest FIS Council meeting.

Per its statutes, this will take place online in 2023, before the 2024 Congress goes to Iceland's capital Reykjavik.

The 2025 edition is also to be online following the 2024-2025 season, followed by the 2026 Congress at a later date.

Also during the Council meeting, the calendars for the upcoming 2022-2023 season were approved, while reports for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games and the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon were received.

All future FIS World Championships through to 2027 also presented updates through their respective reports.

The International Competition Rules were also updated and approved, with a summary of these proposals expected following these meetings.

Para skiers are to be further integrated into FIS events ©Getty Images

These rules include Para disciplines, with the FIS setting qualification criteria for its World Cups and World Championships for disabled skiers.

Finally, five individuals have been made Honorary Committee members at the FIS.

Dave Pym received the recognition in the Alpine Rules Sub-Committee, as did Walt Hiltner and Joe Fitzgerald for the Sub-Committee for Freestyle Skiing.

Ladislav Sandor and Steve Podborski are now honorary members of the Grass Skiing and Para Snow Sports Committees too.