Maja Dahlqvist, who won two silvers and a bronze at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, is one of several top Swedish cross-country skiers ready to boycott the 2023 Nordic World Ski Championships if Russian and Belarusian competitors are allowed to return to take part.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) is due to decide at its Council meeting on October 22 whether to re-admit Russian and Belarusian skiers to competition following the ban it imposed upon them in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Meanwhile Swedish skiers now training in Mallorca have insisted they will not take part in the Championships, due to take place in Planica, Slovenia, from February 21 to March 3, if Russian and Belarusian competitors are allowed back.

According to an official FIS document for the cross-country World Cup season, a quota of six male and female athletes have been given to Russia while Belarus has been given three spots for each gender.

A staff quota has also been calculated for both national teams, with Russia being allowed to send 22 team officials and Belarus being permitted to send eight.

However, the FIS has confirmed to insidethegames that this is strictly a "planning document and will not become official until after the FIS Council meeting on October 22 when Russian and Belarusian participation is discussed, and all calendars and other season documents are approved."

Asked if she would be ready to boycott the World Championships if Russian and Belarusian skiers were there, Dahlqvist told svt.se: "Yes, that's certainly how I think most people are reasoning right now.

"This is something bigger than sport.

"Then, when you stand there in place, there will be a decision to make.

"As it is now, it goes without saying with a boycott."

Sweden's cross-country skiing team sprint silver medallists Maja Dahlqvist and Jonna Sundling have spoken out against Russian athletes being readmitted to competition ©Getty Images

Dahlqvist was critical of the development in several major international sports federations of discussing a possible return for athletes from Russia and Belarus.

"It is completely wrong," she said.

"I don't understand how they reason when they think of bringing the Russians in when there is continued war.

"It's the same situation as when we turned them off.

"I see no reason to bring them."

Linn Svahn, a bronze medal winner at the 2019 Junior World Championships, added: "It's shameful, it's not okay.

"As long as Russia is at war with Ukraine, we must distance ourselves from it and not welcome Russian participants.

"I think it is a clear position that sports should have.

"Unfortunately, sports and politics are connected.

"Yes, I would (be ready to boycott the World Championships).

"Here and now I would undoubtedly be prepared for it.

"When you then stand there, I hope you would act in the same way as I am thinking here and now."

Frida Karlsson, world champion in the 4x5km relay three years ago and a bronze medallist in the same event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, said she had not decided whether she was prepared to go as far as boycotting the World Championships, but she maintained: "It is the responsibility of the whole world to do something, take a stand and not let them participate as long as the war continues."

Sweden's 2019 world champion cross-country skier Frida Karlsson, commenting on the ban on Russian and Belarusian skiers that the FIS is considering lifting, said: "it is the responsibility of the whole world to do something, take a stand and not let them participate as long as the war continues" ©Getty Images

Asked about the possibility of a boycott, Jonna Sundling, who won gold, silver and bronze at Beijing 2022 told SVT Sport: "It is absolutely an option, but I don't want it to go that far.

"It feels very sad all that is happening and the war is so much bigger than what we ourselves are.

"I hope we don't have to take it that far and I don't even know why they have the question up now when it has worked for the past year.

"I think they (FIS) should stick to what they said earlier.

"It wouldn't feel right in the stomach to be pitted against Russian and Belarus athletes."

Jens Burman, a gold medallist at the 2016 World U23 Championships said: "If they are now allowed, quite a few nations will boycott, I hope so anyway.

"It wouldn't feel good to compete against Russian and Belarus skiers.

"Russia uses sports as propaganda in its home country.

"I don't think Putin and Russia should have that opportunity to market themselves."

Ola Strömberg, director of the Swedish Skiing Association, said: "If it turns out that Russians, in the current situation, would come back and compete, I fully understand that other skaters find it very uncomfortable and all the words you can put in there."

The Finnish Ski Federation and Norwegian Ski Federation jointly called for Russian and Belarusian representatives to be banned from future FIS gatherings after they were allowed to attend the autumn meetings.

Norway boycotted the sessions where Russia was present, although Finland did not do this due to fears of growing Russia and Belarus’ influence.