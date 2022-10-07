Russian and Belarusian participation at International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) events remains uncertain despite the two countries being allocated a quota for the upcoming season.

According to an official FIS document for the cross-country World Cup season, a quota of six male and female athletes have been given to Russia while Belarus has been given three spots for each gender.

A staff quota has also been calculated for both national teams, with Russia being allowed to send 22 team officials and Belarus being permitted to send eight.

However, the FIS has confirmed to insidethegames that this is strictly a "planning document and will not become official until after the FIS Council meeting on October 22 when Russian and Belarusian participation is discussed, and all calendars and other season documents are approved."

The Finnish Ski Federation and Norwegian Ski Federation jointly called for Russian and Belarusian representatives to be banned from future FIS gatherings after they were allowed to attend the autumn meetings.

Norway boycotted the sessions where Russia was present, although Finland did not do this due to fears of growing Russia and Belarus’ influence.

FIS secretary general Michel Vion has previously suggested Russian and Belarusian athletes could return to international competitions in December, albeit without their national flag and anthem ©Getty Images

Michel Vion, the secretary general of the organisation, suggested athletes from Russia and Belarus could return to FIS competitions as early as December without their national flag and anthem.

Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials are currently banned outright from FIS competitions, in accordance with International Olympic Committee (IOC) advice.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) became the first Olympic body to allow athletes from the two nations to return under their national flag, after 14 members of the IBA Board of Directors voted in favour of a call from Russian President Umar Kremlev to overturn the suspension.

Russia has been sanctioned by sporting organisations for invading Ukraine while Belarus has been punished for aiding their efforts.

Four Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine have been annexed after staging so-called referendums which have been denounced and dismissed internationally.

The United Nations has reported at least 6,100 civilians have been killed since Russia invaded in February, although it is feared the true figure is far higher.