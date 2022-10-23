Russia and Belarus have announced their withdrawal from the International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth World Boxing Championships due to logistical issues with preparations for the tournament.

According to the IBA, both countries do not have enough time to properly ready themselves for the event, despite being eligible to compete.

This follows a recent ruling by IBA President Umar Kremlev to allow athletes from these countries, against the ongoing recommendations of the International Olympic Committee.

La Nucía in Spain is set to host the Championships, scheduled for November 14 to 26 in the Alicante region.

IBA President Umar Kremlev was part of the IBA team to reinstate athletes from Russia and Belarus ©IBA

"IBA received official letters from National Federations of Russia and Belarus which stated that the boxers of the two countries, despite being able to participate in all IBA competitions, will not take part in the IBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucía, Spain," read an IBA statement.

"The reason of the decision is time and logistical restraints associated with athletes' preparation.

"Therefore, the competition will take place without Russian and Belarussian athletes."

This was set to be the first IBA-sanctioned World Championships to feature the returning nations.

On October 5, the IBA confirmed athletes from Russia and Belarus would be eligible to compete again, saying that "politics shouldn't have any influence on sports" and "all athletes should be given equal conditions".