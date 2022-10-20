Denmark walks out of ANOC General Assembly after presentation from Russian Olympic Committee President

National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark President Hans Natorp has accused Russian Olympic Committee leader Stanislav Pozdnyakov of using "inappropriate propaganda" during his video presentation at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) General Assembly here.

Natorp was among several delegates that left the room when Pozdnyakov, who is chair of the ANOC Culture and Education Committee, showed the video that featured a series of activities in Russia.

At least one took place after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The Danish official told insidethegames that he felt "uncomfortable" and decided to leave the hall with two members of the DIF team.

"I respect the fact that the Russian NOC is the chair of the Commission," said Natorp.

"If he had kept it in the context of ANOC I would have stayed but I found the video presentation being inappropriate propaganda for Russia so I decided to leave the room.

"I felt like I was in the wrong place at the wrong time so I couldn't stay.

"I felt uncomfortable.

"I saw several [delegates] out here but I can't give you any reason for them being here."

More follows