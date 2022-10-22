The United States are set to begin their FIFA Women's World Cup title defence against The Netherlands after the draw in Auckland for the 2023 tournament put the four-time champions into Group E.

Vlatko Andonovski's side are also scheduled to meet Vietnam and the winner of playoff Group A which will be either Portugal, Cameroon or Thailand.

The Americans go into the competition, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, as favourites but will face tough competition from the likes of European champions England.

England could potentially face the US in the final, although before that the European champions take on Denmark, China, and one of Chile, Senegal and Haiti in Group D.

New Zealand will kickoff the first World Cup to be held in the southern hemisphere against 1995 champions Norway in Auckland on July 20 and will also face the Philippines and Switzerland in Group A.

Their co-hosts Australia will start their campaign on the same day at the Sydney Football Stadium against Ireland before going on to play 11-time African champions Nigeria and Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallists Canada in Group B.

"Now we know what we're facing," said Matildas head coach Tony Gustavsson.

"We know what the opening game looks like.

"Now, it's all about preparation.

"If you look at a bracket, and you look at the tournament, there's no easy games in this tournament.

"It's all about knowing who you're facing and preparing the best way possible.

"The type of games [we schedule] is definitely going to be key.

"That we target the right type of opponents, we have some scheduled already based on what we thought the draw was going to look like.

"Right now, it's all about the opening game.

"We want to start the tournament as well as possible."

Sweden, ranked second in the world rankings, will take on South Africa, Italy and Argentina in Group G, while fifth-ranked France are set to play Jamaica, Brazil and a playoff winner in Group F, with Spain due to face Costa Rica, Zambia and 2011 winners Japan in Group C.

The 2003 and 2007 champions Germany are alongside Morocco, Colombia and South Korea in Group H.

Next year's tournament is the first edition to be co-hosted and is set to take place from July 20 to August 20.