The Government of New Zealand has provided a sum of NZD19 million (£10 million/$10.8 million/€11.2 million) to upgrade 30 sports facilities across the country which are to be used at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

As co-host for the tournament, alongside Australia, New Zealand is to hold half of the group-stage fixtures, as well as five knockout matches.

The investment from the Government will see improvements to pitches and lighting, gender-neutral changing areas and general enhancement of the facilities.

New Zealand's chief of operations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Jane Patterson, is grateful for the support.

"While the FIFA Women's World Cup will break new ground and place women's sport centre stage, these upgrades will lay the foundations for a legacy for many years to come," Patterson said.

"We are delighted that if team base camps in the five regional centres are selected, the tournament's footprint will be spread even further across Aotearoa - giving more Kiwis the chance to engage with the world's biggest women's sporting event."

Base camps are used for football teams at international tournaments, providing training centres.

Auckland is one of the host cities for the FIFA Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

These improvements will be tested at intercontinental playoffs due to be held in February in New Zealand, where the last three berths at the tournament will be on offer.

Grant Robertson, New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Sport and Recreation, said the investment will be a long-term project for the country.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup is the largest women's sporting event on the planet," said Robertson.

"Hosting an event of this magnitude will generate significant social and economic benefits for Aotearoa New Zealand and leave a lasting legacy for football and women’s sport in this country."

The official draw for the Women's World Cup is scheduled for October 22 in Auckland.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place between July 20 and August 20 in 2023.