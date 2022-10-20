Penguin Tazuni has been unveiled as the official mascot of next year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The design is based on the Eudyptula minor species found in both host countries, and the name combines the Tasman Sea and the word unity.

Tazuni, a 15-year-old midfielder whose story involves her falling in love with football after playing with a group of children on a beach, is set to feature on merchandise, media platforms and community activities in the build-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup.

She is set to appear at the tournament draw in Auckland on Saturday (October 22).

FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura said that Tazuni incorporated the main goals of the Women's World Cup, and that the unveiling of the mascot was a "major milestone" on the road to the event.

"Tazuni stands for everything which makes the Women's World Cup unique, and her story will resonate with millions of young fans around the world," Samoura said.

"We look forward to her playing a starring role in the tournament and helping to inspire the next generation as we continue to take women's football and the FIFA Women's World Cup beyond greatness."

Tazuni is set to feature at the FIFA Women's World Cup draw in Auckland on Saturday ©Getty Images

Chief women's football officer at FIFA Sarai Bareman argued that Tazuni represented a mascot befitting of the tournament.

"Tazuni is the perfect mascot for this tournament, exemplifying all that is positive about the biggest women’s football event ever staged, and our sport-obsessed host nations who are ready to welcome the world," Bareman said.

"Like millions of youngsters worldwide, football is how Tazuni expresses herself, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will provide inspiration for a new generation of football fans and participants from across the globe."

The Women's World Cup is due to be held from July 20 to August 20 next year, with 29 teams qualified and a further three places to be decided in the inter-continental playoffs.

It is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date, as it has expanded from 24 teams in 2019 to 32.