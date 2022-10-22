International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oceania President David Schmude is taking positives from International Day of University Sport (IDUS) activities, despite an ambitious walking target not being met.

Under a group walking challenge, FISU Oceania had aimed for participants to achieve a cumulative total of 20,197 kilometres walked, covering a virtual route visiting all 12 FISU Oceania member countries.

The 96 participants registered 13.964km, which is the equivalent of 19.9 million steps.

Schmude believes the initiate has had a positive impact, despite falling short of the distance goal.

"We wanted to engage the whole of Oceania in IDUS celebrations and Lets Walk Oceania enabled us to tell the story of university sport across our region," Schmude insisted.

"The challenge also enabled us to connect with teams and individuals to promote the benefits of healthy activity."

Challenge participants walked more than 13,000km together ©FISU Oceania

The month-long campaign was organised to mark IDUS, with member countries also staging other events to mark the occasion.

Australia saw teams attend the UniSport Nationals in Perth despite IDUS falling during a semester break in the calendar.

Fiji held its three-day National University Games which involved 2,100 participants in 20 sports.

The Marshall Islands celebrated IDUS for the first time through promotional initiatives while New Zealand's eight university campuses also held competitions, pop-up activities and other events.