The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oceania has entered into a cooperation agreement with the Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO).

The accord is focused on strengthening sports tourism in the region, while it is claimed it will also increase the chances of Oceania hosting major university sports events.

"The Pacific tourism sector has the potential to play a greater role in the development of university sports not only in the region but also on a global platform," SPTO chief executive Christopher Cocker said.

"We welcome this partnership with FISU Oceania as it aligns with SPTO’S Strategic Plan 2020-2024 to reset, rethink and rebuild post-COVID-19 and the potential it has in emerging niche segments such as sports tourism."

The SPTO has 21 Govenermnt members - American Samoa, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Marshall Islands, New Caledonia, Niue, Papua New Guinea, Rapa Nui, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor Leste, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Wallis and Futuna, plus China.

FISU Oceania President David Schmude, left, and SPTO chief executive Christopher Cocker signed the agreement ©FISU Oceania

There are additionally private-sector SPTO members.

FISU Oceania President David Schmude underlined the impact the agreement could have on hosting events.

"FISU Oceania is looking forward to further connecting the university sport and tourism sectors in the Pacific region via our MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] with SPTO," Schmude said.

"This connection will not only provide more opportunities to host international university sports events in Oceania nations but will also enable us to promote the Pacific region to a globally connected university audience."