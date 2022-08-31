FISU Oceania signs up to UN Sports for Climate Action Framework

The International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oceania has signed up to the United Nations (UN) Sports for Climate Action Framework.

In doing so, FISU Oceania follows the lead of global body FISU.

FISU Oceania has set a target of net zero emissions by 2030.

"Becoming a part of Sport for Climate Action was an easy decision to make," said FISU Oceania President David Schmude.

"Our region and our member countries are faced with the impacts of climate change on a daily basis.

"From rising sea levels to extreme weather events, the climate is changing.

"We want to be part of the solution to reduce our carbon emissions and carbon footprint."

FISU Oceania has set up a Race to Zero webpage which will house educational resources ©FISU Oceania

FISU Oceania has vowed to establish a sustainability policy and incorporate sustainability requirements for hosts of its continental qualifying events.

It is also promising to offset carbon emissions from flights and invest in so-called blue carbon initiatives, which aim to restore and protect marine environments.

An education and awareness campaign is planned, while the baseline from which FISU Oceania will measure its progress on the planned journey to net zero emissions is due to be established before the end of the year.

"We are deeply committed to this journey and look forward to collaborating not only with our International Federation - FISU, but with other sports federations from Oceania and across the globe to drive global climate action," Schmude added.