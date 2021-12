Members of International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oceania have approved the organisation's new constitution.

Under the changes given the green light at its recent General Assembly, the governing body for university sport in the region will become FISU Oceania Limited from January 1.

It comes after the membership voted unanimously to establish the Federation’s legal entity in Australia.

National University Sports Federations provided individual member updates at the meeting, which FISU claims "showcased how the region has been able to respond and adapt to the ongoing pandemic and continue to offer opportunities to university students".

FISU Oceania held a strategic dialogue meeting the day after the General Assembly ©FISU

Sports events in the region returned in October following a significant hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

FISU Oceania held a strategic dialogue meeting the day after the General Assembly, which focused on what the body's members feel should be the key focus in the coming years as well as what challenges they expect to face and how they can be overcome.

The talks formed part of FISU Oceania's process to create a new strategic plan, set to be finalised early next year.

"These key discussion points produced constructive collaboration and a shared understanding that whilst FISU Oceania NUSFs have their differences, all face similar challenges and want the same outcome - opportunities for students," FISU said.