Exclusive: Sheikh Talal takes over again as IBF President, despite embezzlement allegations

Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah has decided he will take over again as President of the International Bowling Federation (IBF) fewer than six months after being forced to step down following allegations of serious financial irregularities.

The world governing body's 12-person Executive Board raised no objections when Sheikh Talal told them he planned to complete the rest of his four-year term, which is due to end in 2023, despite the fact there has been no independent investigation of the allegations.

Sheikh Talal had stepped down in May after insidethegames exclusively reported allegations have been made that money amounting to more than $10 million (£9 million/€10.3 million) was transferred in 2021 from the IBF and Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) accounts to a personal account.

Sheikh Talal is also President of the ABF, a position that had allowed him to remain a member of the IBF Executive Board even after he stood aside as President in May.

Sheikh Talal, who has led the IBF since 2015, also plans to move its administration from its current headquarters in the Olympic capital Lausanne to his native Kuwait, something that triggered an Extraordinary Congress the last time he proposed it.

The sensational turn of events has blindsided opponents, led by the United States Bowling Congress, who were planning to set up a rival International Federation.

"I sit quietly and observe all that is happening," Sheikh Talal wrote in a letter to the IBF Executive Board and seen by insidethegames.

The IBF Executive Board did not raise any objections when Sheikh Talal declared he was returning as President, less than six months after stepping down ©IBF

"I see people use my name in conversations for the wrong reason.

"I am notifying you that I am stepping back into my role as IBF President.

"I will fly to Switzerland to fix IBF and have my name as President again.

"I stepped down for the allegations made against me.

"Those allegations have damaged IBF, and I am stepping back into my role as President to fix everything that has happened."

Earlier this month, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) voted to ban Sheikh Talal from its events as a result of the allegations.

It means that he will be unable to attend next year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Chonburi.

Under the ruling, Sheikh Talal is not allowed to "participate in any OCA events or Asian Games till his name is cleared by the respective authority and he is reinstated as President IBF by the Congress…These two conditions must be met."

It appears unlikely that the OCA will be satisfied that Sheikh Talal has met the criteria set out in the letter sent to him by its chief ethics and compliance officer Professor Rashid Hamad Al Anezi.

Sheikh Talal has been banned by the Olympic Council of Asia from attending its events due to the allegations of financial irregularities ©Getty Images

Martin Faba, a Costa Rican and head of the Pan American Bowling Federation, has been acting as Interim President since Sheikh Talal stood down.

He will now revert to his previous position of first vice-president, with Cyprus’ Marios Nicolaides returning to his role as second vice-president.

All but one of its five full-time staff have left the IBF since the crisis erupted, leaving only chief executive Andrew Oram, who has stayed despite not having been paid for 12 months and who is guaranteeing the IBF's new bank account in Switzerland.

In an effort to try to cut costs, the IBF in August terminated its lease agreement at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne.

The row is widely believed to have ended bowling’s hopes of making the shortlist to be added to the Olympic programme for Los Angeles 2028.