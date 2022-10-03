Disgraced former International Bowling Federation (IBF) President Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah has been banned from attending events organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA).

Sheikh Talal was forced to step down as IBF President in May after insidethegames revealed that money amounting to more than $10 million (£8.8 million/€10.2 million) was transferred last year from the IBF and Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) to a personal account controlled by him.

The Kuwaiti remains a member of the IBF Executive Committee and President of the ABF, despite the serious allegations about him.

He has claimed that the IBF have cleared him but, after investigating the case at an Executive Board meeting on the eve of the 41st General Assembly here tomorrow, the OCA announced that he would not be permitted to attend any of its events.

Among the events affected are next year's 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Bangkok and Chonburi.

The decision does not affect the status of bowling at either event, but will be deeply embarrassing to Sheikh Talal, head of the ABF since 2015, who was elected in February 2021 for a fifth term.

The bombshell claims, which insidethegames has seen, were first made by a senior bowling official with a background in law enforcement.

The allegations have been reported to the Swiss police via Europol, the law enforcement agency of the European Union, and the International Olympic Committee Ethics Commission.

Bowling made its Asian Games debut at Bangkok in 1978 and appeared in seven consecutive editions from Hirsohima 1994 until Jakarta 2018 ©Getty Images

"The bowlers will not be affected by this decision," OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam told insidethegames.

"But Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah will be suspended from attending any events organised by the OCA."

Bowling made its debut on the Asian Games programme at Bangkok 1978.

It appeared again at Seoul 1986 and has appeared at every edition of the Asian Games since Hiroshima in 1994, a run of seven consecutive events.

But it has not been included on the programme for the re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou next year.

Martin Faba, a Costa Rican and head of the Pan American Bowling Federation, has been acting as Interim IBF President since Sheikh Talal stood down.

insidethegames has asked Sheikh Talal for a comment.