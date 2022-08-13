Sheikh Talal Mohammad Al-Sabah "has not stolen any money" from the International Bowling Federation (IBF) it has been claimed, even though he was forced to step down in May after serious financial irregularities were reported by insidethegames.

It is the latest twist in a saga which has seen the IBF bought to the brink of collapse with the world governing body quitting its offices in Lausanne and being left with only one staff member after everyone else quit having not been paid since last November.

The damaging allegations almost certainly cost the sport an opportunity to bid for a place on the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028.

The revelations have led to the calling of an online Extraordinary General Meeting for September 30.

It was triggered after requests from 41 of the 111 eligible IBF Member Bowling Federations, comfortably more than the one-fifth required.

Top of the agenda is set to be a permanent replacement for Sheikh Talal and the election of a new Executive Committee.

Martin Faba, a Costa Rican and head of the Pan American Bowling Federation, has been acting as Interim President since Sheikh Talal stood down.

According to a letter sent to IBF Member Bowling Federations, a copy of which has been obtained by insidethegames, there are no plans to launch an investigation into Sheikh Talal, but they will look into how the allegations were made public, claiming they have damaged the reputation of the organisation.

The claims included that money amounting to more than $10 million (£8.2 million/€9.7 million) was transferred last year from the IBF and Asian Bowling Federation (ABF) to a personal account controlled by Sheikh Talal, a senior member of Kuwait’s ruling royal family.

Costa Rica's Martin Faba has been acting as Interim President since Sheikh Talal stood down in May ©ABF

"Sheikh Talal stood down due to allegations made public via a European Bowling Federation member," the letter from the IBF said.

"These allegations were not communicated officially or correctly to IBF and as such IBF has not opened any investigation into Sheikh Talal.

"Sheikh Talal invested extensively into World Bowling to bring about a change in the manner of commercialisation and event delivery.

"The published allegations have damaged IBF and the good work of many.

"It is the belief of IBF Executive Committee that Sheikh Talal has not stolen any money from World Bowling or IBF though we will now investigate how such a circumstance could have occurred and what led to these allegations.

"The IBF Executive Committee will be meeting to discuss next steps on this matter."

Sheikh Talal remains a member of the IBF Executive Committee and President of the ABF, despite the serious allegations about him.

The very future of the IBF is in danger after it admitted that it "has not been in a position to pay any salaries of its staff since Quarter 4, 2021."

All but one of its five full-time staff have now left, leaving only chief executive Andrew Oram, who has stayed despite not having been paid for 10 months and who is guaranteeing the IBF’s new bank account in Switzerland.

In an effort to try to cut costs, the IBF last week terminated its lease agreement at the Maison du Sport International in Lausanne and is currently looking for more cost-effective office premises in the Olympic Capital.

Bowling was a demonstration sport at Seoul 1988, but has been left off the shortlist of proposed sports for Los Angeles 2028 ©YouTube

The revelations about the IBF could not have come at a worst time for bowling as the sport was bidding for inclusion at Los Angeles 2028.

Bowling, a demonstration sport at Seoul 1988, had failed with a bid to be added to the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

"IBF has received formal communication from LA2028 and the International Olympic Committee that bowling will not be considered for inclusion in the 2028 Games," the letter to Member Federations revealed.

"IBF failed to comply with the set of criteria set forth by the International Olympic Committee and the LA28 Organising Committee, that had been communicated to all Recognised IFs.

"The criteria and this decision reflect and align with the Olympic Charter, the recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5 and LA28’s vision for the Olympic Games in 2028."