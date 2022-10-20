ANOC President admits he did not see Russia "propaganda" videos before General Assembly showing

Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) President Robin Mitchell has admitted that he had not seen the videos that were viewed as being "Russian propaganda" when they were shown at the organisation’s General Assembly today here.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee, caused controversy when he showed two videos as part of his ANOC Culture and Education Commission report that featured two events in Russia which took place since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

Several delegates staged a walkout in response to the videos, with National Olympic Committee and Sports Confederation of Denmark (DIF) President Hans Natorp describing the contents as "inappropriate propaganda".

Mitchell claimed he had read Pozdnyakov’s report but had not seen the videos they were shown at the meeting.

The videos featured two events that were held after Russia's invasion of Ukraine ©ANOC

Clips from the International Forum of Young Olympians staged in Moscow in June and the seventh edition of the Children of Asia International Sports Games held in Vladivostok in July were shown in separate videos.

Russian athletes featured in both films, with Pozdnyakov and Sofya Velikaya, chair of the ROC Athletes’ Commission, seen in the first of those speaking to young participants at the International Forum of Young Olympians.

The images of activities in Russia led Natorp and two members of his team at the DIF walked out of the room as well as a few other delegates.

Mitchell claimed he was "not able to closely follow" the videos that were shown but admitted one of them would not have been presented if he had viewed it beforehand.

"When it was presented that was the first time I had seen it," said Mitchell.

"There were two videos and one was pretty straight forward, the other probably should not have been shown if we had seen that earlier.

"There were NOCs that walked out, there were only two of them.

"They were entitled to do that.

"I think everyone just sat there and saw what they saw.

"The report itself was pretty straight forward in terms of the activities."

ANOC President Robin Mitchell admitted he had not seen the videos before they were shown at the General Assembly ©ANOC

Natorp told insidethegames that he could not sit and watch the videos after being left feeling "uncomfortable".

"If he had kept it in the context of ANOC I would have stayed but I found the video presentation being inappropriate propaganda for Russia so I decided to leave the room," said Natorp.

Natorp is a critic of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) stance on Russia, arguing that Russian sporting leaders should be banned, not athletes.

The Danish official came under fire from IOC President Thomas Bach who wrongly used him of using the term "Russians" and told him to "respect the clear majority" of the ANOC General Assembly.

Speaking Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti, Russian honorary IOC member Vitaly Smirnov dismissed Natorp’s walkout as irrelevant.

"Where is Denmark in the table of the Olympic Movement and where is Russia?" Smirnov, a former Russian Minister of Sport and a member of the IOC for 44 years, said.

"The Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games would calmly survive the absence of Denmark but the absence of the Russian Federation would be a blow.

"It should be noted that there are more than 200 countries in the Olympic Movement and only one decided to leave."

Honorary IOC member Vitaly Smirnov has dismissed the walked out by DIF President Hans Natorp ©Getty Images

As insidethegames exclusively revealed, the British Olympic Association (BOA) refused to attend the ANOC General Assembly in person in protest at the participation of delegations from Russia and Belarus.

BOA chief executive Andy Anson and head of legal and Olympic relations Shahab Uddin were present in the South Korean capital but opted against entering the auditorium where the Assembly was held.

The Latvia Olympic Committee also boycotted the meeting.