The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Executive Council has confirmed that Russia and Belarus will be permitted to attend the General Assembly set to begin here tomorrow.

ANOC's chief body met today in the South Korean capital Seoul, with the presence of the Russian Olympic Committee and National Olympic Committee (NOC) of the Republic of Belarus at the General Assembly among the issues raised.

The Executive Council has opted to "continue to follow the recommendations of the IOC [International Olympic Committee]", which it emphasised still recognises and has not suspended both NOCs.

Russia and Belarus' expected presence at the General Assembly has divided opinion across European NOCs, with the Latvian Olympic Committee yesterday warning it would boycott the event if they attend.

More follows.