Andrade, Dolgopyat and Derwael win nations' first artistic gymnastics gold medals on historic day at Tokyo 2020

The apparatus finals signalled the emergence of new nations in gymnastics but also the triumphant return of a familiar face from 2016.

Artem Dolgopyat of Israel performed superbly to score 14.933 to win the men’s floor exercises and bring his country a first gold medal in any sport since 2004.

Spain's Rayderley Zapata registered the same mark but he had finished lower in the qualification round and was forced to celebrate silver.

Xiao Ruoteng of China scored 14.766 to take bronze, his third medal of the Games after silver in the individual all-around and team bronze.

It was the first time that Israel had ever won a gymnastics gold medal at the Olympics.

"I cannot fathom the meaning of what I did today," Dolgopyat said.

"This was my dream since I was six years old.

"I dreamed about it every night.

"Now to have achieved it, it’s such a great feeling for me."

Rebeca Andrade is Brazil's first-ever Olympic gymnastics champion ©Getty Images

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade posted two high-quality vaults which gave her a score of 15.083 and the women's gold medal.

It is the country's first-ever Olympic gold in gymnastics.

"I worked so much to get good results, and it was really difficult," Andrade, runner-up in the solo all-around competition, said.

"I’m so proud to be here and win another medal for Brazil and I know that many people are proud of me.

"I know that Brazil was behind me, supporting me."

American MyKayla Skinner had opened the competition with a 14.916 which eventually earned her silver.

Skinner had been drafted in after Simone Biles withdrew.

"This has seriously been such an honour to be able to step in for Simone and be able to win this medal," Skinner said.

Nina Derwael won Belgium's first gold medal of Tokyo 2020 on the uneven bars ©Getty Images

Yeo Seo-jeong of South Korea won bronze with 14.733 to become the first South Korean woman to win an Olympic gymnastics medal.

On the uneven bars, double World Champion Nina Derwael produced a superb routine to score 15.200 and claim Belgium’s first gold of the Games.

It is also the nation's maiden Olympic medal in artistic gymnastics.

"I think the extra year has helped me to prepare better mentally," Derwael admitted.

"Last year, I really dealt with lots of stress being a favourite for gold.

"I was able to get rid of that.

"It helped me to grow mentally and to know how to deal with everything.

"That has paid off now."

Britain's Max Whitlock defended the men's pommel horse crown ©Getty Images

Anastasiia Iliankova of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) scored 14.833 for silver and the American all-around champion Sunisa Lee won bronze with 14.500.

Defending champion Max Whitlock of Britain won the men’s pommel horse.

Whitlock launched the competition with a commanding score of 15.583 which was never threatened.

Yet he revealed: "This was the most nervous I’ve ever been for any competition I’ve done in my whole life.

"The whole standard was very high."

Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chih Kai took silver with 15.400 and Kazuma Kaya of Japan was the bronze medallist with 14.000.