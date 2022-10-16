The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has thanked the Liberia National Teqball Federation (LNTF) for hosting a teqball tournament at the Hope for Women International Sport Pitch in Paynesville City.

The tournament in Liberia will further add to the development of the sport in the African continent.

"FITEQ would like to thank LNTF President Mr Musa Shannon and LNTF Deputy Secretary Mr Matthew Berian Blaybah for organising this important event," read a statement from the International Federation.

The LNTF also thanked all the participants, who represented clubs from across Liberia, for their part in what was a competitive and successful tournament.

Challenger Cup events took place in Ivory Coast and Eswatini earlier this year while Gambia hosted a National Teqball Championship.

The Liberia National Teqball Federation hosted a teqball tournament in Paynesville City ©FITEQ

Tournaments were also held in Cape Verde and Burundi, indicating a continued growth of teqball in Africa.

Teqball combines football and table tennis, and is played on a curved table.

It was invented in Hungary, and FITEQ was established as its governing body in 2017.

FITEQ holds ambitions for eventual inclusion at the Summer Olympics.