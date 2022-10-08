Qualification points for next year’s Kraków-Małopolska 2023 European Games in Poland, where teqball is set to make its debut as a medal sport, were up for grabs as the European Teqball Tour returned to Budapest.

This year has marked the inaugural edition of the European Teqball Tour, and the event in the Hungarian capital marked the first European Games qualification opportunity.

The event at the Riz Levente Sports Hall involved 150 players from 29 countries, including numerous top 10-ranked competitors.

Competition in the game’s spiritual home was held in men's and women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles, with all five categories featuring as medal sports at Kraków-Małopolska 2023.

Teqball ambassador and former Brazilian football superstar Ronaldinho hosted the award ceremony before participating in an exhibition match and meeting the fans.

In the men’s singles, world number four Csaba Banyik emerged victorious on home soil with a 12-8, 12-9 victory over Adrian Duszak of Poland.

Banyik’s fellow Hungarian Balazs Katz won the bronze medal match 12-10, 12-10.

Katz and Bányik also picked up medals in the men’s doubles categories, as they won the final 12-7, 12-1 against compatriots Soma Cseri and Balazs Krisztian Velkey.

Former Brazil star and teqball ambassador Ronaldinho was on hand in Budapest for the European Teqball Tour competition ©FITEQ

The world number one men’s doubles team of Bogdan Marojevic and Nikola Mitro of Serbia won the bronze medal match.

The women’s singles saw Zsanet Janicsek emerge as another Hungarian winner after she earned gold following a 8-12, 12-9, 12-9 victory over world number three Carolyn Greco of the United States, who had not dropped a single set all tournament until that match.

Boglarka Nagy completed the podium after getting the better of Anna Izsak 5-12, 12-10, 13-11 in an all-Hungarian bronze medal match.

The women’s doubles were won by Hungarians Krisztina Ács and Gabriella Kota, who didn’t drop a single set all tournament on the way to a 12-8, 12-11 final win over compatriots Anna Izsak and Boglarka Nagy.

Zsanett Janicsek of Hungary added a doubles bronze to her singles gold, as she won the bronze medal match alongside compatriot Lea Vasas.

Vasas also won a medal in the mixed doubles, as she and Adam Bako beat Mitro and Maja Umicevic of Serbia 12-11, 12-9 in the final to complete an impressive undefeated championship.