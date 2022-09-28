Nuremberg in Germany has been awarded the rights to host the 2022 Teqball World Championships.

The International Teqball Federation (FITEQ) has confirmed five categories - men’s and women’s singles and doubles, and mixed doubles - for the flagship event, scheduled to be held from November 23 to 27.

This will be the first time that a German city is hosting teqball’s premier event.

The Kia Metropol Arena has been selected as the venue for the 2022 World Championships.

"We are thrilled to announce Nuremberg as the host of this year’s World Championships, which as always will be the pinnacle of our sporting calendar," FITEQ President Gábor Borsányi, chairman Viktor Huszár, vice-president György Gattyán and general secretary Marius Vizer Jr, said, in a joint statement.

"The facilities are outstanding and the passion for teqball in Germany will create an electric atmosphere throughout the week.

"We wish all athletes the best of luck in the qualifying events in the coming weeks and we look forward to seeing you in Nuremberg!"

Budapest hosted the Teqball World Championships twice ©FITEQ

Athletes can qualify through national events in the coming weeks.

One athlete per country for singles and up to three, including a reserve, are allowed for doubles events.

FITEQ can invite athletes for the World Championships and wild card entries are based on rankings and those names nominated by the National Federation.

The inaugural edition of the Teqball World Championships was held in Budapest in 2017.

French city Reims hosted the event in 2018, followed by Budapest in 2019.

Gliwice in Poland hosted the last edition in 2021.

FITEQ also confirmed that the European Teqball Tour, which was scheduled to be held from November 24 to 27 in Nuremberg, will be rescheduled.

The new dates and location for the event, which was supposed to be a 2023 European Games qualifier, is yet to be announced.