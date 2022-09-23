FIS secretary general suggests Russian and Belarusian athletes may return to competition this year

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) Council is to discuss the participation of Russian and Belarus athletes next month, with secretary general Michel Vion having suggested they could return to FIS competitions in December.

Vion, in comments reported by Bild, claimed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) "is starting to think about opening the doors to the International Federations" allowing Russian and Belarusian participation.

"It could be quick," the FIS secretary general added.

"Maybe it's possible in December, then both nations - of course without a national flag and anthem - could possibly also take part in the World Championships."

Russian and Belarusian athletes are currently banned outright from FIS competitions, in accordance with IOC advice.

However, United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee chair Susanne Lyons said last week that the IOC is discussing "whether there is a pathway" for the return of Russian athletes to international sport with National Olympic Committees.

"FIS is working together with its stakeholders to determine the next steps regarding the participation of Russian and Belarus athletes in FIS competitions for the upcoming season," skiing's global governing body told insidethegames.

Michel Vion, left, has suggested Russian and Belarusian athletes could return to FIS competitions as soon a December ©Getty Images

"This will be an agenda point that the FIS Council will discuss at its next meeting in late October.

"If there are any decisions made on the matter by other sport governing bodies, such as the IOC, the FIS Council will take this into consideration during its discussions."

Russia and Belarus had also been regular hosts of FIS World Cup events before the war in Ukraine, which has also seen them banned from staging international sporting events.

More than 5,800 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the full-scale invasion began on February 24, according to the United Nations, although it fears the true figure is far higher.

The combined military death toll is estimated to be grater than 50,000 and the conflict could escalate further after Russian President Vladimir Putin this week called up 300,000 army reservists.

The FIS' marquee Alpine Ski World Cup season begins on October 22.

The Cross-Country World Cup is scheduled to start on November 25, likewise the Nordic Combined World Cup.

FIS World Championships are largely scheduled for February and March in 2023.