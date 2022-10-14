The United Arab Emirates is set to stage the Badminton Asia Championships and Badminton Asia Team Championships for the next five years following a contract signed between the governing body and sports management company Beyond Boundaries beginning next year.

The announcement was made at Badminton Asia's Annual General Meeting in Penang's Shangri-La Rasa Sayang in Malaysia.

A total of 57 delegates attended in-person while a further eight joined remotely from the 27 member associations.

The five-year deal starts in 2023 and will mark the first time that the UAE has hosted the Asian Championships, with the team event due to be held in February while the individual one is expected in April.

Both are due to take place in the Dubai Exhibition Center.

Badminton Asia secretary general Moosa Nashid and treasurer Jassem Kanso conducted the meeting which began with an address from President Anton Subowo.

Penang in Malaysia hosted Badminton Asia's 2022 Annual General Meeting ©Getty Images

He acknowledged the progress that the organisation had made in 2022 as it welcomes the "transition to [an] endemic phase" following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subowo then praised the "unity and collective effort" among the member associations and stakeholders which he claimed were the reasons for Badminton Asia's progression and success and hoped that it will be continued in future years.

The meeting was carried over from 2020 following multiple cancellations as a result of the pandemic.

It also saw reviews of Badminton Asia's 2021 annual reports for each standing committee and heard of goals they had moving forward.

Subowo concluded the meeting by wishing good health to all of the member associations.