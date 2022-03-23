Manila in Philippines is set to host the Badminton Asia Championships from April 26 to May 1 after the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wuhan in China hosted the tournament from 2015 to 2019 before the two-year break.

Formerly known as Asian Badminton Championships, the tournament was first hosted In Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia in 1962.

From 1991, the tournament has been held annually.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has upgraded the tournament from a World Tour Super 500 event to a World Tour Super 1000 event from this year.

Kento Momota of Japan won the men's singles title at the Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan in 2019 ©Getty Images

This will help attract the top players in Asia to compete as the winner will have a chance to gain 12,000 points for the BWF world rankings.

China currently holds the most medals followed by South Korea and Indonesia.

Japanese stars Kento Momota and Akane Yamaguchi won the men’s and women’s titles in the last edition in 2019.

Japan triumphed in the men’s doubles as well with Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe bagging the top prize.

China came out on top in the women’s doubles thanks to Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan while the Chinese pair of Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping won the mixed doubles in Wuhan.