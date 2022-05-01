Wang beats reigning champion as China win three golds at Badminton Asia Championships

Japan's Akane Yamaguchi was unable to defend her title at the Badminton Asia Championships, losing to unseeded Wang Zhiyi of China in the women's singles final, while Lee Zii Jia became Malaysia's seventh men's singles champion.

Wang secured her first continental title despite a 21-15 defeat in the opening game at Manila's Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

The Youth Olympic Games silver medallist then asserted her dominance in the second game with a 21-13 victory, before sealing victory in the decider 21-19 to claim gold.

It was a pulsating affair lasting 78 minutes.

Lee faced off against Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles final in what was the last match of the event.

It was a dominant performance from the Malaysian as he powered to a 21-17, 23-21 win after 45 minutes.

Here's the podium of the Smart Badminton Asia Championships 2022! 🔥🤩🏸



Congratulations to all winners 🏆



📸: Jerry Lee & Emman Flavier #Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAC2022 pic.twitter.com/75cOXkxFeI — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) May 1, 2022

The result leaves Asian Games champion Christie still searching for his maiden title at the Badminton Asia Championships.

There were also straight-games defeats inflicted in all three doubles finals.

Lee's compatriots Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik lost out to Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia 23-21, 21-10 in a rapid 29-minute match in the men's doubles.

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China then blew away Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-11, 21-15 in the women's doubles.

Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong secured China's third gold medal of the tournament following a 37-minute 21-17, 21-8 victory against compatriots Wang Yilyu and Huang Dong Ping.