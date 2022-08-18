Taekwondo launches campaign for Commonwealth Games inclusion at Victoria 2026

Taekwondo has launched a campaign to be included on the sports programme at the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

"Kick for Vic" has been set-up after organisers pledged to add "three or four" additional sports to the line-up in four years' time.

Sixty-one Commonwealth countries are members of World Taekwondo and the sport became an optional sport for the Games in 2010.

However, it has yet to feature at the event.

Australian taekwondo athletes have given their backing to the campaign, including Lauren Burns, who won Olympic gold at Sydney 2000, and 2013 world champion Carmen Marton.

"My first international gold medal was at the Commonwealth Championships," said current squad member Bailey Lewis, who is from Victoria's capital Melbourne.

"That really sparked my ambition to continue doing taekwondo after having that great feeling.

"To give that opportunity to someone else at the actual prestigious Commonwealth Games could be the difference between an early retirement or a kid who goes on to do great things.

"I think it would be absolutely amazing to win a gold medal at the Comm Games in my home town."

Athletes from Commonwealth nations have won 14 Olympic medals since the sport debuted in Sydney.

Jade Jones, who would compete for Wales at the Commonwealth Games, claimed back-to-back 57 kilograms titles for Britain at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

International Federations hoping to be included at Victoria 2026 have been asked to submit an expression of interest to organisers by tomorrow.

A review panel will then assess the sports before a recommendation is made to the Commonwealth Games Federation for a decision by the end of September.

Sixteen sports have been confirmed for Victoria 2026 so far - aquatics, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, T20 cricket, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, triathlon and weightlifting.

There will also be six Para sports in athletics, swimming, lawn bowls, triathlon, table tennis and powerlifting.

Taekwondo's campaign to be added will face competition from the likes of archery, shooting and wrestling, which India has demanded to be included.

Judo, 3x3 basketball and wrestling all appeared at Birmingham 2022 but have not yet been confirmed for Victoria.

World Rowing has proposed coastal and beach disciplines.