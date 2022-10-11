Australian golf officials hope addition to Commonwealth Games will help its popularity

Australian golf has welcomed the news that the sport has been added to the programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

Golf is one of the three sports due to make its Commonwealth Games debut, alongside costal rowing and BMX racing.

Golf returned to the Olympic programme at Rio 2016 after a gap of more than 100 years and was also part of the re-arranged Games in Tokyo last year.

But its addition to the Commonwealth Games was unexpected.

The addition of golf has been driven by the International Golf Federation (IGF), which also runs the Olympic golf competition and the World Amateur Teams Championship, and the three peak bodies in Australian Golf - the PGA of Australia, the WPGA and Golf Australia.

"This is a great win for golf," James Sutherland, chief executive of Golf Australia, said.

"This announcement validates golf’s increasing popularity and the enormous growth that the sport has enjoyed over the last three years.

"The golf industry has embarked on an aggressive growth strategy that involves bringing new people to the game.

"The Commonwealth Games in 2026 will provide a huge platform to further demonstrate golf's appeal as a sport for all.

"Together with the PGA of Australia and WPGA Tour, Golf Australia looks forward to working with the IGF, CGF and State Government to deliver a wonderful spectacle and we encourage innovative thinking around a competition format that is inclusive of men and women, and attractive to golf fans new and old."

Australia's Cameron Smith, winner of this year's Open and currently ranked number two in the world, will be among players eligible to compete at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria ©Getty Images

Three of the world’s men's and women's current top 10 could be eligible to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

They include Australia's number two ranked and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and New Zealand's Olympic silver and bronze medallist Lydia Ko.

A venue and format for the Commonwealth Games golf men's and women's competitions are yet to be revealed, however, with a qualifying structure to be determined in due course.

A number of regional golf facilities have already expressed interest in hosting the tournaments, with Victoria 2026 due to take place alongside regional hubs in Geelong, Ballarat, Gippsland and Bendigo.

"This is a terrific result for our sport," said Gavin Kirkman, chief executive of the PGA of Australia.

"It's going to provide playing opportunities for our young stars from around the Commonwealth.

"We absolutely love golf in the Olympic Games and we’re sure that the sport being in the Commonwealth Games will be important for golf going forward as well.

"It’s a big stage, the Commonwealth Games, and we’re privileged to be finally on it."

New Zealand's double Olympic medallist Lydia Ko would be among the favourites for the Commonwealth Games title if she competes at Victoria 2026 ©Getty Images

Karen Lunn, chief executive of the WPGA Tour, was also enthusiastic about the addition of golf to the Commonwealth Games, due to take place between March 17 and 29 in 2006.

"We're really excited in particular to see some of our fantastic female players compete alongside the men on this stage," she said.

"These are the kinds of platforms that we're seeking to find for our sport, and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to make it happen so quickly."