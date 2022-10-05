Golf and coastal rowing among sports added to Victoria 2026 programme as shooting returns

Golf and costal rowing are to make their Commonwealth Games debuts at Victoria in 2026, while shooting will return after a long campaign, it was announced today.

A total of 10 new disciplines have been added to the initial programme, including three Para sports, following consultation between the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the Government in Victoria and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA).

Besides golf, costal rowing and shooting, 3x3 basketball, BMX racing, mountain bike cross country and track cycling have been included, along with 3x3 wheelchair basketball, shooting Para sport and Para cycling track.

Golf, costal rowing and BMX will all be making their Commonwealth Games debuts.

Shooting returns following its controversial omission from the programme at Birmingham 2022.

It brings to 20 the number of sports represented on the programme, a total of 26 disciplines.

BMX racing is set to be held in Shepparton ©Getty Images

Victoria 2026 is also proposing to add in Para disciplines in golf, coastal rowing and the cycling road race and will work with the CGF and relevant International Federations to determine if this is possible.

"We are thrilled to confirm the sport programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, with the additional sports proposed by Victoria 2026 completing an exciting and diverse line-up," CGF President Dame Louise Martin said.

"The Games are set to be competitive and action-packed, featuring an extensive, fully integrated Para sport programme, the debuts of coastal rowing, golf and BMX, the return of shooting and the scintillating 3x3 basketball.

"The programme is rooted in the CGF’s 2026-30 Strategic Roadmap, which provides hosts with greater flexibility to propose new sports, especially ones with specific local relevance that will enhance cultural showcasing and increase community engagement."

Shepparton is set to host a suite of cycling events, staging both men’s and women’s time trials for the cycling road race, as well as the BMX racing competition, with the full programme of event locations due to be announced in the coming weeks.

More than 100 athletes will be competing alongside hundreds of support staff, coaches and event organisers across the action-packed BMX racing competition.

Shepparton will also welcome a major festival alongside the sport programme, what organisers promise will be an exciting array of events, experiences and exhibitions will tap into the region’s vibrant cultural scene, making the most of live theatre, craft and galleries, including the world-class Shepparton Art Museum.

Wheelchair 3x3 basketball will return to the Commonwealth Games programme at Victoria 2026 after its successful debut at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

It is estimated the Games will contribute more than AUD$3 billion (£1.7 billion/$1.9 billion/€2 billion) to Victoria’s economy, creating more than 600 fulltime equivalent jobs before the Games, 3,900 jobs during the Games and a further 3,000 jobs beyond the Closing Ceremony.

"Victoria 2026 will deliver a world-class Commonwealth Games for all Victorians and showcasing all our state has to offer." Victoria’s Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan said.

The new sports join a programme that already including swimming, diving, athletics, badminton, boxing, beach volleyball, women’s T20 cricket, road cycling, artistic gymnastics, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis. triathlon and weightlifting.

Para sports that had already been announced were swimming, athletics, lawn bowls, table tennis, triathlon and powerlifting.

“Commonwealth Games Australia is delighted with the inclusion of the new sports and disciplines for Victoria 2026 to take the Games into an exciting new era,” CGA President Ben Houston said.

“This is set to inspire a whole new wave athletes to realise their dream over the next four years.

"CGA can’t wait to welcome the athletes who will represent Australia in pursuit of glory in 2026."