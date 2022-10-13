A four-year Adaptive Winter Sport project to promote participation in Para winter sports has been launched by the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games Organising Committee.

The project was presented as part of the Paralympic Culture Festival in Milan.

The initiative, included in the Education programme that will lead up to the 2026 Games, aims to promote an increase in sports participation among people with disabilities through dedicated courses and training camps.

"With this project we want to give a first concrete signal of the commitment of Milano Cortina 2026 to the inclusion and promotion of Paralympic values," said Diana Bianchedi, Games project director of Milan Cortina 2026.

"The Olympics, and even more the Paralympics, represent a great opportunity to promote, through sport, a real cultural revolution and thus promote a more inclusive society for all.

"In this sense I am sure that Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026…can do a very important job to leave a significant legacy for our country."

Fondazione Milano Cortina 2026 is supporting the Italian Paralympic Committee (CIP), the Italian Ice Sports Federation (FISG) and the Italian Winter Paralympic Sports Federation (FISIP), in a wide-ranging plan that includes the training of new Paralympic sports instructors.

It also aims to strengthen the cooperation between amateur sports associations involved with Paralympic disciplines.

In addition to the promotion and training activities, the Organising Committee will contribute, in agreement with the CIP and the Federations, to the supply of necessary sports equipment to introduce future athletes to winter sports.