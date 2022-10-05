USA Luge and Team Worldwide have extended their partnership through to the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Team Worldwide is the official cargo carrier of USA Luge, meaning they are responsible for transporting equipment to and from events in the United States and across the world.

"We are so proud to have Team Worldwide behind us for another four years," said USA Luge chief executive Jim Leahy.

"The partnership, which began in 1998, represents a major pillar in our team's ability to recruit, train, develop and support our athletes.

"We look forward to seeing our athletes engaged with Team Worldwide branch owners over the next four years."

Team Worldwide is a global logistics solutions company, based in Texas, and is family owned.

The United States are hoping to win their first gold medal in luge at the 2026 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

It has more than 40 branch office locations in North America after an excess of 44 years in the industry.

"Our branch and corporate offices are committed to USA Luge for the next four years as we support these young athletes representing the USA," said Jason Brunson, the third generation of the Brunson family owners and current chief executive of Team Worldwide.

"Our relationship with USA Luge dates back more than 30 years and we view the team as part of our extended family."

The United States are heading into the 2026 Winter Olympics hoping to claim their first luge gold medal.

The country has not won a medal in the sport since Sochi 2014.