Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll has admitted that a four-year AUD28.6 million (£16.4 million/$18.5 million/€18.7 million) investment pledge has given athletes "certainty" as they prepare for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The cash injection into winter sport has been announced by the Australian Government and Australian Institute of Sport following the country’s record-breaking performance at Beijing 2022.

Australia enjoyed its best-ever Winter Olympics with four medals, including gold for freestyle skier Jakara Anthony who triumphed in the women’s moguls in the Chinese capital.

It is the first time Australia’s winter sport athletes have been given a funding commitment by the Government in advance of their four-year cycle in preparation for the Games.

"Certainty is the key," said Carroll.

"This is a very welcome announcement of funding that runs across the winter quad for the first time ever.

"This provides the best possible opportunity for Australia’s athletes to strive for the success they had earlier this year - with a record four medals at the Beijing 2022 Winter Games.

"The success of the Australian team in Beijing will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of winter athletes.

"Driving the virtuous circle of sport - participation, pathways and performance is an investment in Australia’s future.

"Excellence in high performance drives greater participation and with the right pathways, that participation will create the next generation of athletes representing Australia on the world stage.

Australian Olympic Committee chief executive Matt Carroll has welcomed the funding committment from the country's Government ©Getty Images

"We know our high-performing winter and summer athletes inspire people to have a go.

"That's the power of sport.

"Importantly, that’s the great benefit that sport can make to the bigger picture of health and wellbeing in Australia.

"Sport has so much to contribute to solving issues around obesity, physical and mental health, so this investment by Government needs to be viewed in that context.

"The certainty our winter sports now have ahead of the 2026 Games in Italy will go a long way to helping the sports to deliver their athletes dreams and inspiring the next generation."

The investment is set to go to the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia and Snow Australia until the end of June 2026.

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells said the four-year commitment was a show of confidence in the country’s athletes.

"Australia continues to build its reputation as a competitive international force in winter sports and this longer-term investment gives athletes the chance to build plans for sustainable improvement and success," said Wells.

Snow Australia chief executive Michael Kennedy added: "Australia’s growing success in Olympic, Paralympic and World Cup competition tells us that we are on the right track, so this funding will be a tremendous boost for our longer-term planning as we look to provide the best possible training environments and athlete development programs in the years ahead."