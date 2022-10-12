Italy's team at the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics are to wear sportswear designed by Emporio Armani (EA7) during their competitions.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI) has signed a four-year deal with EA7 to become "technical outfitter" - a deal which will provide competition wear for Italian teams up to and including the next Winter Olympics.

"The world of sport never ceases to inspire and excite me," Giorgio Armani said in a statement.

"It is animated by values in which I deeply believe: team spirit, hard work, respect and loyalty.

"Winter sports are also a wonderful playground to experiment with style and performance while maintaining a renewed focus on the environment.

"This new collaboration is another step in a direction that I undertook years ago and which has brought me much satisfaction and the opportunity to engage with great athletes," Armani's statement concluded.

The new clothing was unveiled in a fashion show at the Teatro Armani in Milan.

The Italian team wore Armani at the Beijing 2022 Opening Ceremony ©Getty Images

"It represents an important connection between fashion and sport, the first important example of such tie-ins," Armani Group deputy general manager and chief commercial officer Giuseppe Marsocci said during the show.

"We embarked on this adventure with eagerness to learn something new along the journey that will take us through Milan Cortina 2026."

Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia, who won a silver medal at Beijing 2022 after a courageous recovery from a fall in the World Cup at Cortina d'Ampezzo, was among those to model the technical wear.

She was joined by Beijing 2022 team-mates Federica Brignone and Marta Bassino.

The outfits have been described as burgundy and grey.

Clothing also incorporates green, white and red brush strokes to reflect the Italian national flag.

It features Ardor 7 padding, described by the designers as "an innovative mixture of microfibres with advanced thermal properties which also guarantees excellent breathability, providing warmth," and Stratum 7 which also uses recycled material.

Giorgio Armani carried the Olympic Flame in 2006, the last time Italy held the Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

"The goal is the one with the Italian Olympics of 2026, but certainly every year there are important goals to be achieved without forgetting the growth of the youngest, to ensure continuity in the results," FISI President Flavio Roda said.

"The growing number of World Cup races in Italy and a federal budget of €40 million (£35 million/$39 million) are clear indications that the federation is healthy and that now we need to work to grow further," Roda added.

When the Winter Olympics were last held in Italy in 2006, the Italian team wore garments designed by Armani at the Opening Ceremony.

Giorgio Armani had carried the 2006 Olympic Torch when it visited Milan during its journey to Turin’s Olympic Stadium, and also designed the dress worn by Carla Bruni when she carried the Italian flag during the Opening Ceremony.

Italian teams have regularly worn Armani for ceremonies since then, most recently at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in February this year.