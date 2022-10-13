Tellei appointed as chair at meeting of Palau's Pacific Mini Games organisers

Dr. Patrick Tellei has been unanimously endorsed as chair of the Organising Committee for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games, which are due to be held in Palau.

The decision was taken at the first meeting of the Organising Committee, which was attended by the country’s President, Surangel Whipps Jr, islandtimes reports.

The President told members: "We can only be successful in our preparation and planning, when we work together, and everyone takes responsibilities of the task at hand."

Dr Tellei, of Palau Community College, reaffirmed the President's message in his acceptance speech.

Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr was present at the meeting of the Organising Committee, when the appointment was made ©islandtimes

The sports proposed in 2025 are athletics, archery, swimming, 3×3 basketball, beach and indoor volleyball, judo, canoeing, table tennis, triathlon, baseball, softball and wrestling.

Tennis and weightlifting were not in the bid but are proposed to be included in the sports programme.

Koror, scheduled to host the 2025 Games from June to July, has previously staged the same event in 2005.

The Pacific Mini-Games, held quadrennially, were first staged in 1981 by Honiara in the Solomon Islands, currently preparing to stage next year's Pacific Games.