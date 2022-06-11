Local telecommunications company IT&E has become a platinum-tier sponsor of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games (NMPMG), after it committed to a sizeable donation for the event.

The donation by the business, which is based in the host city Saipan, will be around $120,000 (£97,400/€114,000) worth of fibre services.

This will include internet infrastructure, technical support, communication services, and post-production assistance for the Games that will help to livestream all of its events.

IT&E said in statement that it was happy to "make significant contributions that are essential to hosting a successful event".

"The Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games will have a positive impact for both the participating athletes and all our island communities," Rose Soledad, general manager at IT&E, said.

"Sports have a way of forging connections and friendships.

"We’re proud to do our part so that viewers in the region and around the world will be able to take part from afar."

The other platinum sponsors for the Games include the Joeten Daidai Foundation, the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and the DFS Group, all of which are based in Saipan.

A total of 20 countries will be competing at the NMPMG across nine different sports, and it will be the first time that the territory has hosted the event.

Action is scheduled to get underway on June 17 and continue for eight days.