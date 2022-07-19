Pacific Games Council President Vidhya Lakhan has praised the Northern Mariana Islands for setting a new standard on the organisation of events in Oceania.

The country was congratulated for is hosting of the Pacific Mini Games which took place from June 17 to 25 in Saipan.

"You overcame the challenges of the recent typhoons and the COVID-19 pandemic, you forgot your own pain and sufferings, and devoted your time and energy in preparing to host the Pacific Mini Games," said Lakhan.

"In doing so, you raised the bar in many areas.

"For the first time, in the history of the Pacific Games, all the delegations were housed in hotels instead of schools converted into dormitories.

"The critical areas of food and Games transportation were all superb."





Lakhan also applauded the host nation for its performances as it finished third in the standings with 16 gold, 13 silver, and eight bronze medals, behind only Papua New Guinea and Tahiti.

"Seeing everyone come together and rally behind Team NMI gave our athletes and officials the courage and strength to go out there and deliver their best performance," Northern Marianas Sports Association President Jerry Tan said.

"Team NMI's success in the Mini Games is the product of the overwhelming support we got from our community."





The Pacific Games Council recognised the contributions of the Games' chief executive Ben Babauta, chairman Marco Peter, the country's Governor Ralph Torres, and Tan.

Papua New Guinean weightlifters were named as the best male and best female athletes, respectively, at the Games while Tahiti's men's v6 va'a squad won the best team award.