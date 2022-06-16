Nine sports set to feature as Pacific Mini Games return in Northern Mariana Islands

The long-awaited Pacific Mini Games are set to return for the first time in five years tomorrow, with nine sports featuring on the programme in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Competition began today in the baseball and tennis tournaments, but the Opening Ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow at the Oleai Sports Complex Track and Field in Saipan.

The first medals are set to be awarded on Monday (June 20) in the men's and women's triathlon, five weightlifting categories and four va'a finals.

Athletics competitions are due to begin on Tuesday (June 21), running through until the final day of the Games on June 25.

Badminton, beach volleyball and golf complete the sports programme.

Hosts the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam and the Solomon Islands are all due to be represented in all nine sports.

Of the 20 nations taking part, 15 have National Olympic Committees recognised by the International Olympic Committee.

The others are the Northern Mariana Islands, New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Tahiti and Wallis and Futuna.

New Zealand has opted to miss the Games to focus on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, although the other regional powerhouse Australia is set to feature in two sports.

The Pacific Mini Games were last held in Vanuatu's capital Port Vila in 2017.

New Caledonia topped the medals table with 46 golds, and a further 17 nations secured podium finishes.

The 11th edition of the Games were originally scheduled for 2021, but were postponed to this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the destruction caused by Super Typhoon Yutu.