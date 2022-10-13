Olympians take part in Ireland NOC golf event to raise funds for athletes

The Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) held a golf tournament to raise funds for athletes aiming to represent the country at the Olympic Games.

Olympic sailing silver medallist Annalise Murphy and swimmer Shane Ryan were among the 120 participants at the Palmer South Course at The K Club in County Kildare.

The aim of the event was to generate money for the Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund which has been set up by the OFI to provide financial assistance to Irish athletes on their Olympic journey.

"We understand the financial pressure that athletes are under as they strive for excellence and know that the funds raised today will play a vital role both in the future of Irish sport across competitions and in the preparation needed to optimise our performance at the highest levels," said OFI commercial director Catherine Tiernan.

Ryan, a world short course bronze medallist, competed for Ireland at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

"The experience of training for an Olympic Games is both extremely tough and immensely rewarding," said the 28-year-old.





"Without the supports and initiatives provided by the Olympic Federation of Ireland, athlete preparation for competition becomes that bit harder.

"Grants such as this will go a long way to supporting athlete development, enabling us to continue to compete at the highest level."

Boxer Aidan Walsh, who claimed bronze at Tokyo 2020 and is hoping to star at Paris 2024, was a keynote speaker at the post-golf dinner.

"After the excitement of the Tokyo Games, all focus is now on Paris 2024, as we aim to go bigger and better than ever before," said Walsh.

"Initiatives like the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Make A Difference Athletes’ Fund are critical for athletes targeting a Games in the coming years, providing opportunities for development and growth as we all work towards the pinnacle of an Olympic Games."