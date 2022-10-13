Hosts Mexico name World Taekwondo Championships squad after day of fights

Mexico has selected its squad for its home World Taekwondo Championships in Guadalajara after an intense day of fights across the weight divisions.

Host nation hopefuls had to defeat their team-mates on the mat in order to confirm their place at the flagship event next month.

Only Pan American Games champion Daniela Souza and Leslie Soltero were awarded with automatic spots due to their previous strong results.

They will compete at under-49 kilograms and under-67kg respectively.

Other athletes confirmed in the women's squad are Amelia Espinoza at under-46kg, Anel Félix at under-57kg, Itzel Velázquez at under-62kg, Alexia Ramírez at under-73kg and Paloma García at over-73kg.

One more fight will need to be scheduled in the women's under-53kg, between Alameda Fernanda and Fabiola Villegas.

This will take place after the Manchester Grand Prix which is scheduled for October 20 to 23, as Villegas has recently undergone gallbladder surgery.

The men's squad includes Brandon Plaza and Carlos Sansores who both won silver at the 2019 World Championships in Manchester.

Brandon Plaza has been selected in the men's squad ©Getty Images

Plaza, also a Pan American Games silver medallist, will fight at under-58kg and Sansores, a Pan American Games bronze medallist, will pad up at over-87kg.

Carlos Navarro, who won Pan American Games gold in 2015 and world silver in 2017, will compete at under-63kg.

René Lizárraga won world silver in 2013 and has been named at under-74kg.

Also in the line-up are César Rodríguez at under-54kg, Iker Casas at under-68kg, José María Pastor at under-80kg and Bryan Salazar at under-87kg.

The World Championships are due to be held between November 13 and 20 at the Metropolitan Aquatic Center.

Mexico was due to stage the event in Cancun but it was moved more than 2,000 kilometres across the country to Guadalajara.

World Taekwondo said the shift west was due to "political and financial difficulties".