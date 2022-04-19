Paralympic gold medallist Juan Diego Garcia López headlined Mexico's success at the Para Pan American Taekwondo Championships where they finished top of the table after securing four golds and three bronzes across the men’s and women’s events at the Arena Carioca in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazil, the hosts, won the most medals of the competition with 14 podiums, which included two golds, one of which was won by Tokyo 2020 champion Nathan Torquato, five silvers and seven bronzes.

Britain finished third in the medals table thanks to a gold and a silver.

López, Claudia Romero, Jessica García and Luis Mario Nájera all struck down Brazilian opposition in their respective K44 classed finals to claim titles.

Romero was the first to break Brazilian hearts by defeating Teresinha de Por 22-3 in the final of the women’s under-47kg.

Mexico's Paralympic under-75kg champion followed up with another emphatic win for Mexico in the men’s under-70kg.

He crushed Brazil’s Juan Samorano 13-2 to win Mexico’s second gold of the competition.

Jessica García took to the mat next where she overcome Cristhiane Nascimento with a dominating score of 27-9 in the women’s under-52kg.

In the men’s under-80kg, Nájera completed the quadruplet of Mexican victories against Brazil by beating Joel Gomes 25-15.

The remarkable Mexican success meant Jannet Alegría was recognised with the best coach award of the competition.

Fernanda Contreras, Iván Torres and Alberto López picked up Mexico’s bronzes at the Championships in the K44 categories for the over-65kg, under-58kg and under-63kg divisions.

Brazil managed to claim their two titles through Paralympic men's under-61kg gold medallist Nathan Torquato triumphing in the under-63 category and Fabricio Marques, who was voted as the best athlete for the event, succeeding in the under-58kg division.

Paralympic silver medallist Débora Menezes secured Brazil's fifth Championships silver.

The United States finished fourth in the medals table with one gold medal in the men’s category while Denmark levelled with the US for achieving a gold in the women’s event.

France picked up two medals, a silver in the men’s competition and a bronze in the women’s event.

Argentina was ranked seventh for securing a silver in the men’s event.