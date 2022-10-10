Britain's Ujah to be banned until June 2023 for doping violations at Tokyo 2020

Britain's Chijindu Ujah has been banned for 22 months for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has confirmed.

Ujah's ban started on August 6 2021 after Ostarine and S-23 were found in his samples collected during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He was provisionally suspended by the AIU then since Ostarine and S-23 are both substances prohibited by the World Anti-doping Agency.

Ujah helped Britain set a time of 37.51sec in the men's 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 along with team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty.

Ujah, who ran the first leg in the Olympic final, returned a positive test in A and B samples collected in Tokyo but claimed that the substances had not been knowingly taken, blaming a contaminated supplement.

While he appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the London 2017 World Championships gold medallist was found guilty of violating anti-doping rules.

"The announcement today from the Athletics Integrity Unit marks another sad chapter in this case, and for sport in the UK," UK Anti-Doping chief executive Jane Rumble said.

"Every National Governing Body, athlete, coach, and member of support staff should take this case as a warning that doping presents a threat to British sport at the highest levels.

Chijindu Ujah helped Britain set a time of 37.51sec in the men's 4x100m relay at Tokyo 2020 along with team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty ©Getty Images

"This case underlines the need for all sports to redouble their commitment to their anti-doping responsibilities.

"Before the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, British athletes who attended were subject to a strict testing programme, and all British athletes received UKAD’s world-leading education programme regarding the rules, risks, and their responsibilities.

"This case once again highlights the risks associated with supplement use. The importance of athletes taking all possible steps to reduce these risks, can’t be understated.

"When we talk to athletes about supplements, we say: Assess the need to use them, assess the risks, and assess the consequences.

"This case highlights most starkly those serious consequences."

Ostarine is usually used for treating muscle wasting and osteoporosis while S-23 was developed as a male hormonal contraceptive.

After Britain's disqualification, Canada were elevated to silver and China completed the podium with bronze.

Italy took the gold in the race in a national record of 37.50.