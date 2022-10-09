Hosts China have sealed the men's title for the 10th consecutive time at the World Team Table Tennis Championships after defeating Germany in Chengdu, following on from the women's triumph from yesterday.

In what was a repeat of the final at Tokyo 2020, the challenge of the second seeds proved to be little threat for the Olympic champions as they strolled to a 3-0 win at the Chengdu High-tech Sports Centre.

Fan Zhengdong initially defeated Benedikt Duda 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 before Ma Long picked up the paddle to beat European singles champion Dang Qiu 11-9, 11-6, 9-11, 11-1.

Wang Chuqin completed the gold medal triumph, besting Kay Stumper 11-7, 11-8, 11-4.

This is the 22nd time China have won the title and brings the 10-day tournament to a close.

The next edition of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Team Table Tennis Championships is anticipated to be held between February 16 and 25 in 2024 in Busan in South Korea.

However, before then, attention is due to turn to the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals, which is set to be staged from May 22 to 28 next year in Durban in South Africa.

It will be the second time Africa has staged the global event following the 1939 edition in Cairo.

Five gold medals are scheduled to be contested for, including the men's and women's singles and doubles events as well as the mixed doubles tournament.

"We cannot wait to go to Durban and bring the enthusiasm generated in Chengdu to a new location," Petra Sörling, the President of the ITTF, said.

"South Africa has already proven to be an incredible partner to the ITTF.

"In Durban, we will expand the Federation’s horizons and reach new audiences while showcasing the diversity of the table tennis family."