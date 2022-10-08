The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has observed how the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has managed to host the World Team Table Tennis Championships in China, despite the strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The ITTF allowed FISU to learn about hosting events in the country as it looks to avoid postponing the Chengdu 2021 FISU World University Games for a third time.

Chengdu is the home of this year's ITTF tournament, but the city has been forced to postponed twice the 2021 FISU World University Games due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the multi-sport event now due to take place between July 28 and August 8 next year.

The hard-line approach from Chinese authorities forced the ITTF and the competition Organising Committee to arrange a closed-loop management system, which is similar to the one implemented for the Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing earlier this year.

"We are very grateful towards the ITTF for allowing us to observe and learn from the staging of the 2022 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals," said Brian Carrer, the FISU Games Summer event manager.

All participants are required to take COVID-19 tests daily to be part of the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships ©World Table Tennis

"Putting on a safe Chengdu 2021 FISU Games is the priority for our federation at this moment and seeing how the ITTF was able to navigate in our host city will prove invaluable.

"Seeing how the Chengdu Local Organising Committee was able to respond to the challenges to this event gives us nothing but hope that next year's FISU World University Games will go off without a hitch in China."

All participants for the table tennis competition are tested daily and are accommodated in specially chosen hotels with shuttles going to and from the venues to avoid contact with the general population.

Petra Sörling, the President of the ITTF, insisted sharing what they have learnt to other sports is important.

"Collaboration is at the heart of these World Team Championships," she said.

"We would not have been able to stage these games if it were not for the ambition of the Local Organising Committee.

"We hope their knowledge can be used to ensure that international sport can continue to thrive in China, even as we continue to battle COVID-19."