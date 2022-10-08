The key visual and Games-time brand for the Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games has been revealed.

Scheduled to be held from December 15 to 17 at the Hilton Istanbul Bomonti Hotel and Conference Center, the key visual, approved by the Global Esports Federation (GEF), convey the message of symbolism, energy and importance through its design.

The logo, wordmark and the key visual for the second edition of GEF's flagship event has references from the Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul.

It is one of the two bridges that span the Bosphorus Strait - connecting the European and Asian territories of the Turkish city.

The bridge also symbolises the GEF’s motto of #worldconnected.

"The Global Esports Federation is proud to be hosting our flagship event in Istanbul and excited to be sharing the Global Esports Games with the #worldconnected community for a second time," Chris Chan, President of GEF, said.

DOTA 2 is set to feature at the Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games ©DOTA 2

"I would like to acknowledge the time, passion and dedication from Istanbul’s Organizing Committee and GEF’s Coordination Commission.

"We cannot wait to be together in December and experience the energy of this incredibly dynamic city, together."

A unifying, optimistic curved line that shows the bridge connecting the world under the wordmark of Global Esports Games 2022 can be seen in the visual.

GEFcon, the GEF’s global convention of thought leaders, and GEFestival, the dynamic celebration of esports, entertainment and youth culture will be organised alongside the tournament.

Riyadh is set to host the event next year with China, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia scheduled to hold the annual Global Esports Games from 2024 to 2026, respectively.