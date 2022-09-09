IESF President Marinescu among speakers on first day of World Esports Summit

International Esports Federation (IESF) President Vlad Marinescu is set to be one of the speakers to participate on the first day of the World Esports Summit at the Busan Esports Arena in South Korea.

Marinescu is scheduled to appear in the opening session of the event where discussions will be dedicated to Asia's success in esports, and what could be learnt from other markets to further grow the sport in the region.

Samart Benjamin Assarasakorn, the chief executive secretary of the Thailand Esports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, the President of the Saudi Esports Federation and Hung Do Viet, the secretary general of the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sport Association, are anticipated to join Marinescu on the panel.

Hyucksoo David Shin has been selected as the moderator.

Three other panels are expected to follow, with the initial one being on developing cooperation, communication and synergies and moderated by EA Sports senior programme manager Byungho Kang.

IESF Athletes Committee chairperson Tiffani Lim, KRAFTON esports lead Paul Kim and GIRLGAMER Esports Festival operations director Tiago Fernandes are also due to take part.

A session will be dedicated to exploring those who help to stage global esports events behind the scenes ©Getty Images

The third session, moderated by Advance Learning Partnership consultant Nesli Kolasinli, is expected to discuss the hidden stars behind the scenes who allow global esports leagues and competitions to be successful.

LCK esports commentator Wolf Schröder, the*gameHERs chief innovation officer and co-founder Verta Maloney, Women in Games International chief executive Joanie Kraut and University Esports Turkey competition manager Bora Hercicek are all scheduled to appear to discuss this topic.

The final session is due to be centred on derivative esports content, trends, undiscovered markets and success stories.

Lucy Chow, a Women in Games ambassador, has been named as the moderator and is set to lead the session involving Futbolist LLC general manager Baki Can Kadıoglu and Nielsen Sports Asia-Pacific commercial lead Pelle Karlsson.

Donald Yeo, the account director of esports at Octagon Singapore IPG DXTRA, and Serhat Bekdemir, managing partner at University Esports Turkey, are also scheduled to participate.

Those to support the event include South Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency.

The IESF has staged the summit every year since 2016 with this year’s edition due to take place between September 29 and October 2.