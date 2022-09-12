The Global Esports Federation (GEF) have announced four games which will be featured at the Global Esports Games in Istanbul this year.

DOTA 2, PUBG MOBILE, eFootball™ 2023 and Street Fighter V: Champion Edition are all confirmed as the titles for the second edition of GEF’s flagship event.

Team preparation guide meetings was held to brief the #worldconnected community on progress and preparations in Istanbul.

"The Global Esports Games in December will further establish İstanbul as an event powerhouse at the intersection of Asia and Europe," said İ. Renay Onur, general manager of İBB Spor İstanbul.

"The possibilities are limitless, and the Organizing Committee is committed to providing our global community with the highly engaging Global Esports Games together with the Global Esports Federation."

DOTA 2 is set to feature at the Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games ©DOTA 2

GEFcon, the GEF’s global convention of thought leaders, and GEFestival, the dynamic celebration of esports, entertainment and youth culture will be organised alongside the tournament.

"We are counting down to an exciting time at the Istanbul 2022 Global Esports Games," said Alper Afşin Özdemir, President of Turkish Esports Federation.

"We look forward to welcoming our #worldconnected community to our great city, and the opportunity to showcase the future of esports."

The 2022 edition is scheduled to be held from December 14 to 18.

Riyadh is set to host the event next year with China, the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia scheduled to hold the annual Global Esports Games from 2024 to 2026, respectively.