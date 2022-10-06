Professor Richard McLaren has confirmed the integrity of the International Boxing Association’s Extraordinary Congress, held in Armenia last month, in a letter to the governing body's secretary general George Yerolimpos.

The letter, seen by insidethegames, includes McLaren certifying that "there were no problems or manipulations of the voting results."

In his letter McLaren writes: "I can certify that our analysis is an accurate reflection of the voting procedures at the Yerevan, Armenia, Extraordinary Electoral Congress on September 25 2022.

"The questions raised by the Boxing Federation of the Netherlands can only be answered in part because of restrictions on some of the data provided because of the European data protection laws.

"However, as one of the scrutineers at the Congress I can certify that everything is in order.

"As a scrutineer I followed the electronic process behind the desks of Lumi at the Congress.

"I can certify that there were no problems or manipulations of the voting results."

During the Extraordinary Congress, National Federations voted not to have a Presidential election between Umar Kremlev, standing, and Boris van der Vorst ©IBA

During the Extraordinary Congress, National Federations voted by 106 to 36 not to conduct a Presidential election between incumbent Umar Kremlev of Russia and Dutch challenger Boris van der Vorst.

Van der Vorst had been ruled ineligible to stand in at another Extraordinary Congress in Istanbul in May, when Kremlev was elected by acclamation, but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration to Sport.

Yesterday the IBA announced that boxers from Russia and Belarus could compete under their respective flags at international competitions, and the countries national anthems could be played in the event they won a gold medal.

Before that, they had been banned for more than sixth months because of the war in Ukraine.

The International Olympic Committee is set to discuss the IBA's latest activities, including the Extraordinary Congress, at its next Board meeting, due to be held between December 5 and 7.