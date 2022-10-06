EUBC will allow Russian and Belarusian boxers to compete but not at Women's European Championships

Boxers from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to compete at the Women's European Championships in Montenegro this month - but only because European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) says the entry list is closed.

All EUBC events following the Women's European Championships - set to run from October 13 to 22 in Budva - will be open to Russians and Belarusians.

It follows the International Boxing Association (IBA), which is led by Russian Umar Kremlev, deciding to end a ban on Russian and Belarusian participation which had been in place for more than six months because of the war in Ukraine.

Not only has the IBA moved to faclitate a return to the ring for Russians and Belarusians, it will also let them compete under their national flags - a stance mirrored by no other International Federation on the Olympic programme.

"The EUBC is in receipt of the IBA’s decision to allow boxers from the Russian Boxing Federation and Belarusian Boxing Federations to compete again in IBA events," boxing's European governing body said in a statement.

The Swedish Boxing Federation has said it will not send boxers to competitions where Russians are permitted to fight ©Getty Images

"The EUBC, in compliance with this decision, will allow these athletes to compete in the EUBC sanctioned events after the upcoming EUBC Elite Women European Championships".

Not permitting Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete at the European Championships in Montenegro may save the event from being subject to boycotts.

The Swedish Boxing Federation, whose President Per-Axel Sjöholm is a noted Kremlev critic, has already said it will not send boxers to competitions where Russians are entered.

Montenegro has also been critical of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Montenegro last week expelled six Russian diplomats and said it would never recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory.